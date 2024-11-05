SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.3% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Auour Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

BILS stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

