StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

