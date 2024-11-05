T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Acquired by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of United Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. United Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TDVG stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

