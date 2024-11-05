T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $122.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

