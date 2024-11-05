Texas Pacific Land (TPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $949.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.97. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $467.62 and a 1 year high of $1,240.05.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

