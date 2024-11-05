The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $194.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HII. TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.13.

NYSE HII opened at $191.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 698.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 162.5% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $47,698,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

