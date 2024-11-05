TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $9.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTX. JMP Securities upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $712.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 152.83, a current ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

