Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

