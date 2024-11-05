Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 611.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.