TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE TPVG opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.99%.

In other news, President Sajal Srivastava bought 11,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,311.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,023.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

