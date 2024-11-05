United Advisor Group LLC Sells 483 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

United Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.