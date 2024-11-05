Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 34,081 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $53,979,000. Optas LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

