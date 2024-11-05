Van ECK Associates Corp Has $29.48 Million Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,936 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.51% of Capital Southwest worth $29,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Creative Planning grew its position in Capital Southwest by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.
Capital Southwest Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.25.
Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Capital Southwest Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.
