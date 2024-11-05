Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$13.32 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$19.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.68.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.39%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VET. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

