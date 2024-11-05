Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $271.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

