West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.95.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

