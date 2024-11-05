World Equity Group Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,360,000 after acquiring an additional 554,564 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

