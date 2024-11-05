World Equity Group Inc. Increases Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RH by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in RH by 8.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $329.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.99 and its 200 day moving average is $278.73. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $367.00.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

