World Equity Group Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 94,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGT stock opened at $585.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $425.99 and a twelve month high of $612.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

