World Equity Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2276 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

