World Equity Group Inc. Sells 393 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. owned 0.08% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPOA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,339,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

