Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Stake Reduced by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Steel by 30.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 109,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Worthington Steel stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

