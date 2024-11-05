Yacktman Asset Management LP Buys 3,000 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.50% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $85.68.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 813,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,041,609. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 23,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,065. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

