ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:ZK)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 6th. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology had issued 21,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $441,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZK has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

ZK opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,194,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $20,388,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.