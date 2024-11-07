Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002567.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBDO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,510. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

