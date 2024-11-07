Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.
Barings BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 92.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.7%.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
BBDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 373,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,826. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
