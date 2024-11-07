BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE HOM.UN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,375. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.63 and a one year high of C$19.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

