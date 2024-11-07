Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 301,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Carlyle Secured Lending
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.
