Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cummins updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.72. 625,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,368. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins has a 12 month low of $214.57 and a 12 month high of $370.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.27.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

