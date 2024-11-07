DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-3.900 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.980-0.980 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,026. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

