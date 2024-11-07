DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.980-0.980 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.59. 2,261,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

