EARNZ (LON:VDTK) Trading 9.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

EARNZ plc (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 7,287,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,636,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

EARNZ Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About EARNZ

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

