Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.91. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$18.10-18.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.23 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.850-6.050 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.19. 3,582,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

