Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.91. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$18.10-18.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.23 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.850-6.050 EPS.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.19. 3,582,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

