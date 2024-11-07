Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of down low single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Enpro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.750-7.000 EPS.

Enpro Stock Performance

NPO traded down $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 116,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $116.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.13.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enpro will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enpro

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.