ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Trading 2.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

