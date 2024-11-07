ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.11

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Price Performance

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

