ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.11

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Price Performance
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $17.04.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile
