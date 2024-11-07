EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $119,243.90 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,039,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,194,466.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $212,805.66.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

EverCommerce Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EVCM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 209,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EverCommerce by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EverCommerce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

