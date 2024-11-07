Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 66,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 140,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Exela Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.88.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies Company Profile
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exela Technologies
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.