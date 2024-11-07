Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 66,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 140,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exela Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA Free Report ) by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Exela Technologies worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

