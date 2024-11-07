Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 5,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 28,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Down 4.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.34.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finch Therapeutics Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.