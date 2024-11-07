Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.41. 960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Future Fund Active ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Future Fund Active ETF Company Profile

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

