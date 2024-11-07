Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.37 ($5.90) and last traded at €5.37 ($5.90). 284,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.47 ($6.01).

Genfit Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.18.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

