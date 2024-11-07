Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00396825396825397.

Gerdau has increased its dividend by an average of 58.3% per year over the last three years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 16,152,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. Gerdau has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

