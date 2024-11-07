Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,068% from the previous session’s volume of 735 shares.The stock last traded at $49.97 and had previously closed at $49.32.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

