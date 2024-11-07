Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Daniel Lesueur Sells 5,209 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,613. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $40,005.12.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 808,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,764. The firm has a market cap of $535.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. Health Catalyst's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

