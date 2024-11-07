Hecla Mining Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0138 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,354,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,732. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HL

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.