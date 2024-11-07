Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 1,236,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,232. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.