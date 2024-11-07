Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 103080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Holcim Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

