Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.85 and last traded at C$17.85. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.70.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.54.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.