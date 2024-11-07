Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Trading 12% Higher – Time to Buy?

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.99 and last traded at 0.93. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 18,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.83.

Imperium Technology Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.43.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

