Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells 61,569 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,278. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $215.64 and a fifty-two week high of $366.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Eaton by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.28.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

